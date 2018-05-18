Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa gets cracking, shuffles intelligence wing

Besides the intelligence wing, SP of the Chikkamagaluru district, K Annamalai, who is known to be a tough officer, has been posted as SP of Ramanagara district.

New Karnataka CM BS Yeddyurappa made a flurry of transfers in key IAS and IPS posts. (EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Within hours of BS Yeddyurappa being sworn in as the Chief Minister on Thursday, a flurry of transfers in key IAS and IPS posts were made, which saw Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Amar Kumar Pandey being transferred to head the state intelligence wing and another IPS officer, DIG Sandeep Patil, who was in the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), also being transferred to the intelligence wing. It is learnt that both the IPS officers Pandey and Patil took charge in their new postings just hours after the transfer orders were out on Thursday.

According to sources, A M Prasad who was earlier heading the state intelligence wing, was close to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while the new intelligence chief Pandey and Patil are said to be close to some senior BJP leaders, which is said to have played a crucial factor in seeing them in these posts. A total of two IAS and five IPS officers have been transferred.

Besides the intelligence wing, SP of the Chikkamagaluru district, K Annamalai, who is known to be a tough officer, has been posted as SP of Ramanagara district. Incidentally, the Congress MLAs were staying at Eagleton Resort in Bidadi, which falls under the jurisdiction of Ramanagara police.

Also, the upcoming elections in the district — JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy has to resign at either Channapatna or Ramanagara constituency — is also said to be the reason behind this transfer.

It is said the transfers were made with a singular intent of getting all the information about activities in the opposite camp, Congress and JD(S) who are trying to form the government by sabotaging Yeddyurappa’s efforts at proving a majority by reaching the 112 mark in the assembly. The BJP has 104, falling short by eight MLAs to prove a simple majority — for which the Governor has granted him 15 days’ time.

The lightning transfers also saw Additional Solicitor General of India Prabhuling K Navadagi being instated as the new Advocate General of Karnataka.

“This is nothing but an exercise to misuse the intelligence unit to know what’s happening in the Congress and JD(S) camps. It's very common that officers are transferred whenever the government changes. But this time, the CM appears to be focusing only on getting his choice of officers at key posts,” a top official in the home department told The New Indian Express. “That too, changes in the top level of the intelligence when the government is yet to prove its majority reveals that the transfer orders have much more to it than just administrative reasons.”

Meanwhile, SP of Bidar district, D Devaraja, has been transferred as DCP of the Central division in Bengaluru city. Also, S Girish, who was SP in Anti Corruption Bureau, has been transferred as DCP of the North East division in Bengaluru.

Two IAS officers get closer to CM

While senior IAS officer M Lakshminarayana, who was Additional Chief Secretary of Public Works, Ports & Inland, Water Transport Department, has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister, L K Atheeq, who was holding the post earlier, has been transferred without giving any posting.

Similarly, the services of VP Ikkeri, Managing Director of Karnataka Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited (KSSIDCL), was withdrawn from Commerce & Industries Department and posted as Private Secretary to Chief Minister.

State gets new Advocate General

Prabhuling K Navadagi was appointed as new Advocate General of the state by Governor Vajubhai Vala on Thursday. Senior Advocate Navadagi is currently the Additional Solicitor General of India and is son-law-law of Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Prabhakar Kore. His appointment comes following Madhusudan R Naik’s resignation to the post.

