Karnataka political turmoil: Key takeaways from Supreme Court hearing on Congress-JD(S) plea
SC on Friday resumed its hearing on a plea filed by the Congress-JD(S) challenging the decision of Karnataka Governor to invite the BJP to form the government in the State.
Published: 18th May 2018 12:20 PM | Last Updated: 18th May 2018 01:48 PM | A+A A-
The Supreme Court rolled back 15-day time frame given to the BJP government to prove majority by the governor and ordered a floor test to be conducted on Saturday at 4 PM.
The Apex court was hearing a petition filed by the Congress-JD(S) combine against the decision of Karnataka Governor to invite the BJP to form the government in the State.
Here are the list of top developments:
Supreme Court orders floor test to be conducted in Karnataka assembly on Saturday at 4 PM, says Protem Speaker will decide all issues about the manner in which the floor test should be conducted
Anglo-Indian member should not be nominated till the floor test is over, says top court
SC restrains B S Yedyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka, from taking any major policy decisions till the floor test is conducted
BJP's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi opposes floor test tomorrow, says the party needs more time to prove majority. However, the court rejected the plea.
Congress' lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi says Cong-JDS is ready for floor test tomorrow but asks for adequate security for the party's MLAs
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said MLAs who were staying at Bengaluru resort received threats
H. D. Kumaraswamy's advocate Kapil Sibal, says, JD(S) also wants immediate floor test
BJP's Yeddyurappa says he is confident of proving full majority tomorrow
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah welcomes SC's decision, says it is a 'landmark judgement' in the history of the country