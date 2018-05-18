Karnataka polls: Rebels in Belagavi’s six seats rob official candidates of win

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: “Rebel Rajya (rule)” caused parties to lose elections in in six different constituencies of Belagavi, this assembly election. By splitting votes, they give victory on a silver platter to opposition parties.

Most constituencies in Belagavi had rebel candidates contesting the polls. But the rebellion impacted most severely six constituencies in the district – Saundatti Yellamma, Bailhongal, Kittur, Khanapur, Raibag and Kudachi.

In Saundatti Yellamma constituency, Anand alias Vishwanath Chandrashekhar Mamani of BJP won with 62,480 votes. His opponent Vishwas Vaidya who is Congress candidate secured 30,018 votes. Interestingly, the Congress rebel candidate Anand Chopra got 56,189 votes which was more than the official candidate. Clash between the two Congress candidates gifted easy victory to Mamani.

Same is the case in Bailhongal constituency, where Congress candidate Mahantesh Koujalgi won with 47,040 votes. Whereas, BJP candidate Vishwanath Patil got 37,498 votes, which is less than BJP rebel Jagdish Metgud's count at 41,918.

BJP candidate Mahantesh Doddagoudar bagged victory in Kittur with 73,155 votes. D B Inamdar of Congress got 40,293 votes and Congress rebel candidate Balasaheb Patil got 25,366 votes.

In Khanapur, Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti MLA Arvind Patil was a strong candidate. But a rebel from his party, Vilas Belgaonkar, split the pro-Maharashtrian votes -- Patil got 26,613 votes and Belgaonkar, 17,851 votes. Congress candidate Anjali Nimbalkar won this seat with 36,649 votes.

In Raibag, Duryodhan Aihole of BJP emerged the winner with 67,502 votes. Whereas, Pradeepkumar Malage of Congress got 50,954 votes and the Congress rebel Mahaveer Mohite, 24,627 votes. In Kudachi, BJP Candidate P Rajeev won the election with 67,781 votes. But Amit Ghatge of Congress won 52,773 votes and the Congress rebel Suresh Talwar got 6,731 votes.