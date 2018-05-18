Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru tagged India's best city in solid waste management

This was a part of Swachhata Survekshan awards, which assesses about 4203 Urban Local Bodies.

Initiatives of urban local bodies under Swachh Bharat Mission  were gauged on the basis of  sustainability, innovation and outcome. (EPS | Manjunath)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs declared Mangaluru as India’s best city in ‘Solid waste management’ in the population category of three to ten lakh residents.

Initiatives of urban local bodies under Swachh Bharat Mission  were gauged on the basis of  sustainability, innovation and outcome. This was a part of Swachhata Survekshan awards, which assesses about 4203 Urban Local Bodies.

The urban local bodies were assessed between January 4 and March 10. While weightage as high as 35 percent was given to citizen’s  feedback and service level progress, about 30 percent weightage was also given to direct observations by the department with random field visits to parts of the city including the public toilets. The ministry declared Indore, Bhopal and Chandigarh as the top three cleanest cities. Mangaluru was listed among the 52 other awardees in the sub categories.

