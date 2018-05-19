Home States Karnataka

Amid drama, former CM Siddaramaiah elected Congress Legislature Party leader 

The Congress, which has extended unconditional support for formation of H D Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal(S) government, sprang a surprise by electing former Chief Minister

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arriving at the Taj Krishna in Hyderabad on Friday | Express

BENGALURU: The Congress, which has extended unconditional support for formation of H D Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal(S) government, sprang a surprise by electing former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as leader of its legislature party, amid buzz about Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president G Parameshwara getting the honour.

On Friday evening, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting held at the Taj Krishna hotel in Hyderabad passed a resolution authorising the decision to elect the CLP leader to Congress president Rahul Gandhi. After the party president cleared Siddaramaiah’s name, it was announced at the CLP meeting, a release from the KPCC stated.

As CLP leader, Siddaramaiah is being seen as the party’s floor leader in the Assembly to take on the BJP during Saturday’s trust vote. During his tenure as Opposition Leader in the Assembly when B S Yeddyurappa was the CM, Siddaramaiah was seen as a combative leader, who commanded respect from all members.“He is a senior leader with lots of experience. He was elected unanimously,” said senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy.

Sources said after the party extended its support to the JD(S), Parameshwara seen as a natural choice to be the CLP leader and his name was also discussed in party meetings. On Thursday night, party sources had claimed that Parameshwara was elected the CLP leader. “In case the BJP fails to win the trust vote, the Congress may hold another CLP meeting to elect a new leader and if the JD(S)-Congress combine forms the government, he is likely to be considered for the Deputy CM’s job,” sources added. 

Karnataka Congress Legislature Party met in Hyderabad and unanimously elected Shri @siddaramaiah as the leader of the CLP as per the directions of Congress President Shri @RahulGandhi
— Karnataka Pradesh Congress    in a tweet
Congress has overturned its decision to make G Parameshwara as leader of CLP! This is not just an insult to G Parameshwara, but it’s an insult to the entire Dalit community! How anti-Dalit of you Mr. Rahul Gandhi?
@BJP4Karnataka

