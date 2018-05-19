Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to introduce fee regulation norm for schools from this academic year

The fee regulation applies to all schools in the state, irrespective of  boards.

Published: 19th May 2018 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 04:25 AM

school fee

As per the gazette notification, no school in the state is allowed to increase the fee structure by more than 15% per year. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a move to curb collection of high fees and donations by private schools, the state department of primary and secondary education has issued a notification regulating school fee. 
It will be implemented  from the current academic year itself. The fee regulation applies to all schools in the state, irrespective of  boards This means schools affiliated to CBSE, ICSE and state boards will have to follow it.

As per the gazette notification, no school in the state is allowed to increase the fee structure by more than 15% per year. The fee structure should be based on the overall expenditure including staff salaries. The schools will have to divide the total expenditure by student strength at the school to compute the fee. The fee structure must be published online - on the official website of the schools - and also on the notice boards for the benefit of parents and the public. 

The regulation also restricts schools from charging maintenance fee during admissions. 
As  per the new guidelines, schools can charge only `2,500 as maintenance fee. 

