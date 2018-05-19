Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru coast witnesses heavy thunderstorm

The fisheries department issued a warning of  48 hours turbulent sea weather on Wednesday.

Published: 19th May 2018 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Around 2 am on Thursday night, a tree fell on a transformer and crushed four cars at Babugudde

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A thunderstorm wreaked havoc in parts of Mangaluru city on Thursday night. Around 2 am, a tree fell on a transformer and crushed four cars at  Babugudde. The stormy weather was due to depression in the  southwest of Arabian Sea. The fisheries department issued a warning of  48 hours turbulent sea weather on Wednesday.

An official alert  from the disaster management division of the ministry of home affairs  was passed on to the harbour and to the fisher folk through the  fisheries, said deputy commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S.
A  communiqué by the disaster management division issued on Thursday and  delivered to district authorities  on Friday warned the consequence of  an intensified cyclonic storm  ‘Sagar’ over the Gulf of Aden (near  Yemen). 

The gale wind speed was expected to reach 80 km to 90 km around  the south west Arabian sea on Thursday and Friday and then gradually  decrease. The sea condition was assessed to be high. Fishermen were  advised to avoid venturing into the sea till Saturday.

The city was awash in heavy showers and experienced  thunderstorm on Thursday  night. 
“I am glad my children were asleep because of  the roaring  thunder,” said Raj from Urwastore. Another local Ashar from Bikarnakatte  said what felt like buckets of water being poured on his house lasted for five hours. DC said there were no casualties reported yet at sea or in farmlands.

