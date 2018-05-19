Home States Karnataka

Poll offshoot: Mysuru Mango mela delayed

With the action over the elections shifted from the common man to the lawmakers and the powerhouse, normalcy is returning in the state, and with it have arrived the much-awaited mangoes.

Published: 19th May 2018 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2018 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

A worker sorting mangoes at a wholesale godown in Mysuru

By Ajith M S
Express News Service

MYSURU: Mangoes, this season, have taken longer to present themselves. The arrival of the delicious fruit in the market was delayed because the plucking was delayed, which was delayed because of the recently-held assembly elections in the state. As a result, the much-awaited Mango Mela, that saw a huge turnout last year, has got delayed. An exhibition of local varieties of mangoes, Mango Mela is a collaborative effort between Association of Fruit Merchants, Associates and Shop Tenants, Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee and Karnataka State Mango Development Corporation, Horticulture Department, Mysuru.

G D Dinesh Kumar, Deputy Director of Horticulture, Mysore said that he has called for a preliminary meeting with the association of mango growers and department officials to finalise a date and begin preparations for the event. “We will soon announce the day,” he said. Sources familiar with the matter said that the event may be held in the first week of June.

The Mela is an effort to connect consumers directly with producers and marketers. Produce from Nanjangud, Yelwal, Bilikere, Hura, Herale, Hullahalli, Hunsur, KR Nagar, HD Kote, Gundlupet, Chamarajanagar, Channapattana, Ramanagaram and other mango growing areas are sold in the mela. Last year the mela had over hundred stalls with more than forty varieties of the mangoes including Mallika, Neelam, Sakkara Katte, Baganapalli, Kesar Rathnagiri and Alphonso on display along with the local varieties from regions within the district.

With the action over the elections shifted from the common man to the lawmakers and the powerhouse, Vidhana Soudha, normalcy is returning in the state, and with it have arrived the much-awaited mangoes.
In fact, now there is a glut of mangoes in the market, which has resulted in the fall of their prices. “Till last week, we had a shortage of supply, but now we are oversupplied because of which prices are reducing,” said Ashraf, a wholesale dealer of fruits in RMC Yard. 

Currently, the wholesale rate of Raspuri, a local popular variety, has dropped to `20-35 per kilogramme, depending on its size. According to authorities of the horticulture department, the surge in the quantity of mangoes is attributed to good pre-summer showers that improved the yield.Demand for mangoes in the city is also increasing. “Since the price is now low, we are selling them in large numbers,” Siddharaju a street-side fruit vendor, said. 

Customers are more than happy with the large amount of the fruit to pick from. “This time the price is not high, so I buy a kilo every day because my daughter likes mangoes. She prefers the Badami variety because she says it is like a sliced cake,” said Rekha, an employee of the University of Mysore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mysuru Mango mela Karnataka polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Karnataka political tussle: Under close watch, Congress-JD(S) MLAs crib but check into spas

Amid drama, former CM Siddaramaiah elected Congress Legislature Party leader 

Karnataka polls: 42 out of 58 candidates lost deposit in Dakshina Kannada district

IPL2018
Videos
Model Heidi Klum poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR, Cinema Against AIDS, benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 71st international Cannes film festival | AP
Stars put Weinstein scandal in past at Cannes amfAR gala
US President Donald Trump (File photo | AP)
Donald Trump donates his quarter salary to war veterans
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018