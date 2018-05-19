Home States Karnataka

Supreme Court nod to Centre’s draft on Cauvery Management Scheme triggers panic

Farmers keen to know distress formula, seek water to meet local needs, drinking purpose.

Cauvery

A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mysuru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With the Supreme Court approving the Centre’s draft Cauvery Management Scheme for distribution of water among the four riparian states, there is apprehension among the farmers of the Mysuru region.The farmers are in anguish as the apex court rejected the suggestions of the Karnataka and Kerala governments over the scheme.Though the farmers are unaware of the details of the draft submitted by the Union Government, they want the court to look into the distress sharing formula so that it would not lead to confrontation or fresh troubles.

Referring to the final judgement, State Sugar Cane Growers Association president Kurbur Shanthakumar said the verdict had directed to grow semi-dry crop in Kabini achukat and restricted cultivation of sugarcane in 45,000 acres in Mandya whereas the paddy is grown in 1.10 lakh acres and sugarcane is also grown in a larger area.These farmers will be in trouble if there is a rider on use of water for cultivation in Cauvery and Kabini achukat, he added.

He said there should be clarity in sharing of water in distress years and drinking water and locals needs must be given top priority.Stating that the Court and board must give priority for drinking water and water sharing in distress, Raitha Hitharakshana Samithi president and ex-MP G Made Gowda felt that every time the farmers can’t knock at the doors of the board for local needs and drinking water.Though the board will have representation from Karnataka and other Southern states, they should represent the Karnataka farmers’ case in a better way to get justice than making them suffer further, he added.

Farmer leader Nanjunde Gowda charged that the Karnataka has suffered all these years through court verdicts and directions to release water to Tamil Nadu. He said it is nothing but a conspiracy is to take control of the reservoirs that would hit the state interest.Gowda said there is an immediate need for National Water Policy as everyone wants to know how they review and what will be the distress formula.
It may be recalled that the apex court in its final verdict allocated 14.75 tmcft of water more to Karnataka bringing cheers on farmers that made the Tamil Nadu to step up campaign for constituting Cauvery Monitoring Board.

