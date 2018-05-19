Home States Karnataka

Who is a pro tem speaker?

A pro tem speaker is an interim speaker appointed to overlook activities in Lok Sabha or Legislative Assemblies.

Published: 19th May 2018 10:08 AM

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala appoints BJP MLA KG Bopaiah as Pro-Tem Speaker, ahead of floor test, in Bengaluru (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala has recently appointed BJP MLA KG Bopaiah as pro tem speaker much to the dislike of Opposition which demanded eight-time MLA R V Deshpande, the senior most lawmaker in the assembly, as the interim speaker.

Bopaiah was the Karnataka Assembly speaker from 2009 to 2013. However, Bopaiah had given a favourable verdict to the then Chief Minister Yeddyurappa on a disqualification plea of MLAs in 2011, a move which had earned rebuke of the Supreme Court.

All you need to know about a post of pro tem speaker

A pro tem speaker is an interim speaker appointed to overlook activities in Lok Sabha or Legislative Assemblies. The appointment is initiated when legislative members are elected but haven't chosen the speaker and the deputy speaker.

The pro tem speaker has the responsibility to conduct works in the assembly in the absence of speaker and deputy speaker.
 
As per convention, a senior most member will be appointed as the pro tem speaker with the agreement of assembly members. The interim speaker is vested with the authority to manage the house till permanent speaker is chosen. The temporary speaker administers the oath of new assembly members and also authorise the election of the permanent speaker. 

