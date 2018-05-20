Home States Karnataka

BJP MLAs leave during national anthem

As soon as BS Yeddyurappa submitted his resignation in the speech and left to meet the governor, BJP legislators raised slogans as national anthem was being played | PTI

Published: 20th May 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLAs

As soon as BS Yeddyurappa submitted his resignation in the speech and left to meet the governor, BJP legislators raised slogans as national anthem was being played | PTI

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: During the end of the floor test on Saturday, BJP legislators walked out as the national anthem was being played at the end of the first session of Fifteenth Assembly.

As soon as BS Yeddyurappa submitted his resignation in the speech and left to meet the governor, BJP legislators raised slogans against the JD(S)-Congress coalition. It was at the time national anthem was played.

BJP legislators, including pro-tem Speaker KG Bopaiah left the Assembly hall hastily. Bopaiah, however, was alerted by the martials. While BJP legislators left, Bopaiah walked back in the middle of the anthem and stood till the end.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka floor test BJP MLAs BJP national anthem

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

This Mangaluru school is a class apart

JD(S) flag 1

Lingayat-Vokkaliga power play returns to Karnataka politics

Party before personal rivalry: Siddaramaiah’s days to come

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex