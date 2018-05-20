Home States Karnataka

Fewer out-of-school children this year in Karnataka

The number of children staying out of school in the state has decreased this year, compared to previous years.

Published: 20th May 2018 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

The number of children staying out of school in the state has decreased this year, compared to previous years. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of children staying out of school in the state has decreased this year, compared to previous years. As per the survey report released by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan on Out-of-School Children (OSS), 6,803 kids were identified to be out of school.

Compared to previous year, this number has come down by 586. During 2017-18, the out-of-school children identified in the survey was 7,389 and in 2018-19, this number has come down to 6,803.

A look at the district-wise data reveals that Gulbarga district has the highest number of children staying out of school at 984, followed by Bengaluru with 905, and Bellary with 638. Kodagu has the least number of children staying away from schools where the number is 20, followed by Tumkur with 32 children.

But surprisingly, in 2017-18, there were no out-of-school children identified. Ballari had the highest number of out-of-school children. This time, Kalaburagi sees the highest number.

According to Sarva Siksha Abhiyan officials, this survey is conducted in December every year to ascertain the total number of out-of-school children across the state.

Meanwhile, the state department of public instruction has set aside over `8 crore to bring these out-of-school children to the mainstream. "Not just those who were identified this year, we even need to train and bring those who were identified as out-of-school even during 2017-18 academic year to the mainstream," said a senior official of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan.

The department is submitting a request to the Union government seeking funds to bring these kids to the mainstream. "We need funds under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan to bring these children to mainstream by training them, so we are submitting a request to the central government seeking funds," explained an official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

This Mangaluru school is a class apart

BJP MLAs

BJP MLAs leave during national anthem

JD(S) flag 1

Lingayat-Vokkaliga power play returns to Karnataka politics

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex