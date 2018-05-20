Home States Karnataka

Floor test: Security tightened at Soudhas, admin centres

Published: 20th May 2018

Security personnel on vigil outside Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru following the floor test on Saturday | Shriram B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha and various administrative centres of the state witnessed unprecedented security on Saturday to ensure a peaceful oath taking ceremony as well as floor test by Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa, as directed by the Supreme Court. A fool proof security was placed under the supervision of DG & IGP Neelamani N Raju as it was expected that party workers may assemble around Vidhana Soudha between 6am and 12 noon. The city police commissioner had imposed prohibitory orders in the radius of 2km. High security was also seen at Raj Bhavan and three five star hotels where the party legislators were lodge.

Apart from deploying large number of police personnel, including Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and para military force, the police have also clamped prohibitory orders around these buildings. Police did not allow unauthorised people inside these buildings. Even marshals were deputed in large numbers to tackle any exigencies inside the lower house.

Even the officials and employees working in the secretariat were let inside these buildings on production of their ID cards issued by the government. Some people, who were unaware of the instructions issued by the police authorities, gathered in large number at the entrance of Vikasa Soudha to gain entry.

However, they were not allowed as the premises were strictly monitored by security personnel to make way for the newly elected MLAs of all three parties - BJP, Congress and JD(S) - arriving from Hyderabad and city hotel to participate in the oath taking ceremony.

Comments

