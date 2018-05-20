Home States Karnataka

HD Kumaraswamy  to take oath as Karnataka CM May 23

Governor Vajubhai Vala has called HD Kumaraswamy to form the government as the leader of the JD-S legislative party with the support of the Congress.

Published: 20th May 2018 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy (File | EPS)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Janata Dal-Secular's (JD-S) legislative party leader HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he will take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on May 23 here in the presence of several national leaders.

"I've deferred taking oath to Wednesday on the advise of the Congress as May 21 is (ex-Prime Minister) Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary. On Thursday, the Speaker will be elected and the date of seeking trust vote will be decided after that," Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

The JD-S leader told the media on Saturday that he has been invited by Governor Vajubhai R. Vala to form the government as the leader of the JD-S legislative party with the support of the Congress.

The invitation came a few hours after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party leader B.S. Yeddyurappa on Saturday stepped down as the Chief Minister ahead of his trust vote as his party with 104 seats fell short of 7 seats for a simple majority (111) in the 224-member hung Assembly.

Though Kumaraswamy had said he would take oath on Monday, he put it off to May 23 on the Congress advise as May 21 is the death anniversary of Gandhi, who was killed in 1991 by Sri Lankan Tamil rebels at Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

Kumaraswamy will be flying to Delhi to meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Monday.

"I will discuss with them (Rahul and Sonia) on the cabinet expansion. So far, I'm not sure about the Congress stand. We want to make sure the government is a stable one," Kumaraswamy said.

Apart from the Congress leaders, he has also invited Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to attend the swearing-in ceremony, the JD-S leader said.

The JD-S (36) and Congress (78) alliance has 117 members in the House. With the support of three others, Kumaraswamy has 6 more than the required 111 halfway mark, excluding the Speaker to prove a majority in the House.

This is the second time Kumaraswamy, the son of JD-S supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, will be the Chief Minister of the southern state, 12 years after the JD-S formed a coalition government with the BJP on February 4, 2006 and remained in office for 20 months till October 9, 2007.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy BJP Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

'Inherent contradictions' in JD(S)-Congress alliance will help BJP make comeback in Karnataka

Karnataka: Eight Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail boxes found in a shed at Manuguli village

Will prove majority just 24 hours before taking oath: HD  Kumaraswamy

IPL2018
Videos
Image released by Chennai police
Chennai police release chain-snatchers footage
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses the media at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. | PTI
PM Modi directly authorised purchasing of MLAs in Karnataka, alleges Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate