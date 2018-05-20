Home States Karnataka

JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy hits back at Rajinikanth for comments on Cauvery issue 

Kumaraswamy response comes after Rajinikanth asked the new government in Karnataka to release Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery river water as per court order.

Published: 20th May 2018 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Joining issue with actor Rajinikanth over his comments on the release of Cauvery water by Karnataka to Tamil Nadu, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy today invited him to come to the state and see the situation for himself, after which he would change his stand.

"If there is water in Karnataka it is possible for us to give them water. I request Rajinikanth, please come and see the situation in our dams, what has happened to our farmers. After seeing that, if you (Rajinikanth) still want water, let's discuss," Kumaraswamy said.

He was responding to a question about the reported statement by the actor-politician in Chennai asking the new government in Karnataka to release to Tamil Nadu its share of Cauvery river water as mandated by the Supreme Court verdict.

"On seeing the situation here, I think he (Rajinikanth) will change his stand," the JD(S) leader told reporters here. Kumaraswamy is all set to take over as the Karnataka Chief Minister on May 23.

As the leader of Congress-JD(S) joint legislature party, he was yesterday invited by Governor Vajubhai Vala to form the government, following the fall of three-day-old BJP government with the resignation of B S Yeddyurappa as Chief Minister.

