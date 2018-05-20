Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Congress, BJP workers clash in Vittla, four injured

It is learnt that Congress party workers were celebrating after BJP's B S Yeddyurappa resigned as CM just before the trust vote in the assembly earlier in the day when the incident took place.

Published: 20th May 2018 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Clashes broke out between supporters of BJP and Congress parties at Kelinja in Vittal here Saturday night in which four persons were injured. Congress workers Azeez and Salwin who were injured have been admitted to the community health centre here. Two BJP workers also suffered injuries in the clashes.

It is learnt that Congress party workers were celebrating after BJP's B S Yeddyurappa resigned as chief minister just before the trust vote in the assembly earlier in the day. The Congress workers reportedly chanted 'BJP murdabad', and BJP workers retaliated by chanting 'Congress murdabad'. 

Arguments ensued between the two groups and soon they resorted to a brawl, sources said. The groups reportedly threw soda bottles and attacked each other with sticks.

In Kudtamugeru in Kolnad too, there was a clash between two groups and four persons were injured, sources said. Two of the injured have been identified as Dhanraj and Sharath. They have been admitted to a private hospital in Puttur. On receiving information, a police team led by SP Ravikante Gowda visited the spot and brought the situation under control.

The police have tightened the security in the area. Gowda clarified that there was no communal clash and that it was a minor incident involving political parties. He strictly warned against spreading rumours on WhatsApp and other social media regarding the Vittal and Kolnad incidents.

Congress BJP workers clash Karnataka Vittal

