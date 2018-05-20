United Opposition will attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Other Opposition leaders like RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Communist Party of India leader D Raja, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, NCP President Sharad Pawar, DMK President MK Stalin, and RLD leader Ajit Singh are likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony of JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy. Calling it a win of regional front, Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “Democracy wins. Congratulations Karnataka. Congratulations Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy, Congress and others. Victory of the ‘regional’ front.”

Several regional party leaders including Mamata and KC Rao have been holding meetings with other regional parties to stitch a united opposition. In March, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi held dinner for opposition parties to bring all parties together. However, till now there had been a strain over Congress’s role in the federal front. While Congress wanted to be the centre of the federal front the regional parties wanted their importance and clout to be recognised.

But the Karnataka results seems to have settled the debate for now with Congress probably understanding that it would be difficult for them to move against BJP without support of the regional parties.