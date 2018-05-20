Home States Karnataka

United Opposition will attend HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in

Several regional party leaders including Mamata and KC Rao have been holding meetings with other regional parties to stitch a united opposition.

Published: 20th May 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

JD S Leader H D Kumaraswamy shows victory sign to celebrate after chief minister BS Yediyurappa announced his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Saturday, 19 May 2018. | PTI

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Other Opposition leaders like RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Communist Party of India leader D Raja, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, NCP President Sharad Pawar, DMK President MK Stalin, and RLD leader Ajit Singh are likely to attend the oath-taking ceremony of JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy. Calling it a win of regional front, Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “Democracy wins. Congratulations Karnataka. Congratulations Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy, Congress and others. Victory of the ‘regional’ front.”

Several regional party leaders including Mamata and KC Rao have been holding meetings with other regional parties to stitch a united opposition. In March, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi held dinner for opposition parties to bring all parties together. However, till now there had been a strain over Congress’s role in the federal front. While Congress wanted to be the centre of the federal front the regional parties wanted their importance and clout to be recognised.

But the Karnataka results seems to have settled the debate for now with Congress probably understanding that it would be difficult for them to move against BJP without support of the regional parties.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

This Mangaluru school is a class apart

BJP MLAs

BJP MLAs leave during national anthem

JD(S) flag 1

Lingayat-Vokkaliga power play returns to Karnataka politics

IPL2018
Videos
B S Yeddyurappa. | Express Photo Services
CM BS Yeddyurappa resigns ahead of Floor Test
A screengrab of the first look of 'Veeramahadevi'. | Twitter
Sunny Leone as Warrior | First LOOK of “Veermahadevi”
Gallery
Former CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah meets congress leaders after Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa announces his resignation before the floor test at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: EPS)
Following BS Yeddyurappa's resignation, Congress-JD(S) celebrate
Finally, the wait is over! Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel, Windsor as millions watched them making lifelong promises to be with each other in good and bad times. IN PIC: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding c
A look at who attended the royal wedding of Duke and Duchess of Sussex