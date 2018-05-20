Home States Karnataka

Will prove majority just 24 hours after taking oath: HD  Kumaraswamy

With Kumaraswamy all set to take oath as the Karnataka Chief Minister on May 23, leaders from the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) will be meeting today.

Published: 20th May 2018 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2018 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

JD(S) President HD Kumaraswamy (Express photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said he will prove the majority just 24 hours after taking the oath.

"Tomorrow morning, I am going to Delhi. I will meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Just 24 hours after the oath, I'll prove the majority," Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

With Kumaraswamy all set to take oath as the Karnataka Chief Minister on May 23, leaders from the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) will be meeting today to discuss the future of the alliance in the state assembly.

The elected MLAs from both the parties are expected to attend the meeting.

On Saturday, Kumaraswamy was invited by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to form the government in the state, after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) B.S. Yeddyurappa stepped down ahead of the floor test in the state assembly.

While Kumaraswamy was earlier expected to swear-in as Karnataka Chief Minister on May 21, the ceremony later got pushed to May 23 due to the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

HD Kumaraswamy

