Home States Karnataka

Cauvery water row: Kumaraswamy asks Rajinikanth to visit Karnataka

Reportedly, Rajinikanth had asked the new government in Karnataka to release to Tamil Nadu its share of Cauvery river water as mandated by the Supreme Court verdict.

Published: 21st May 2018 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

HASSAN (KARNATAKA): After actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth demanded Karnataka to release Cauvery river water for Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Chief Minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy on Monday invited the superstar to the state to see the conditions of reservoirs, where water is not sufficient.

"I have invited Rajinikanth to come here and look at the condition of our reservoirs, water is not sufficient. I am sure he will understand," Kumaraswamy told ANI.

Reportedly, Rajinikanth had asked the new government in Karnataka to release to Tamil Nadu its share of Cauvery river water as mandated by the Supreme Court verdict.

Kumaraswamy on May 27, was invited by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to form the government in the state, after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) three-day-old chief minister B.S. Yeddyurappa stepped down ahead of the floor test in the state assembly.

While Kumaraswamy was earlier expected to swear-in as Karnataka Chief Minister on May 21, the ceremony later got pushed to May 23 due to the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cauvery water row Kumaraswamy Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Swallowed bitter pills for a secular government in Karnataka: Congress

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to attend HD Kumaraswamy's oath taking ceremony

HD Kumaraswamy to take oath as Karnataka CM in front of Vidhana Soudha

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony.
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light
Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Alexander Zverev during their final match at the Italian Open in Rome. | AP
Rafael Nadal beats Alexander Zverev to win Italian Open title