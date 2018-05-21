Congress, JD(S) to give stable Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Monday he was confident that the yet-to-be sworn in coalition government with the Congress in Karnataka will be stable.

Kumaraswamy, who will be sworn-in as Karnataka Chief Minister on Wednesday, was in the capital to meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

He said the coalition partners were yet to decide about cabinet formation.

"I have full confidence that we (Congress and JD-S) will able to give a stable government in the state. The future course of action has not been discussed yet," he told reporters here.

Answering questions about reports on the appointment of two Deputy Chief Ministers in his cabinet, Kumaraswamy said the Congress had till now offered him the post of Chief Minister and the final call on the cabinet formation would be taken soon.

"They are going to support me for the formation of the new government. Only that they offered me. Other issues have not been discussed. Lets see what they (Congress) are going to suggest (to) me. According to their suggestion, we will decide," he added.

Kumaraswamy also met Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati earlier in the day.

"I came to pay my respects to her (Maywati) because we are pre-poll alliance partners. It was just a cordial meet," he said.