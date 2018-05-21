Home States Karnataka

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to attend HD Kumaraswamy's oath taking ceremony

Arvind Kejriwal will attend the oath taking ceremony of JD(S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister-designate H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Published: 21st May 2018 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will attend the oath taking ceremony of Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister-designate H.D. Kumaraswamy.

An aide close to Kejriwal told IANS that the Chief Minister was invited by former Prime Minister and JD-S supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and added that the schedule was being worked out.

Kumaraswamy is to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on May 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Delhi Karnataka Arvind Kejriwal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Swallowed bitter pills for a secular government in Karnataka: Congress

Cauvery water row: Kumaraswamy asks Rajinikanth to visit Karnataka

HD Kumaraswamy to take oath as Karnataka CM in front of Vidhana Soudha

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony.
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light
Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Alexander Zverev during their final match at the Italian Open in Rome. | AP
Rafael Nadal beats Alexander Zverev to win Italian Open title