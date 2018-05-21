Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to attend HD Kumaraswamy's oath taking ceremony

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will attend the oath taking ceremony of Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister-designate H.D. Kumaraswamy.

An aide close to Kejriwal told IANS that the Chief Minister was invited by former Prime Minister and JD-S supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and added that the schedule was being worked out.

Kumaraswamy is to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on May 23.