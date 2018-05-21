Home States Karnataka

Even before BSY test, Congress, JD(S) had list of  ‘vulnerable’ MLAs

The lost opportunity is now adding to the post-poll alliance partners’ preparedness for H D Kumaraswamy’s floor test. 

Published: 21st May 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

L-R: BJP's BS Yeddyurappa, JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy, Congress' Siddaramaiah (File Photos)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Had Yeddyurappa gone through the floor test, we could have detected those willing to cross-vote,” chuckled a Congress leader during a casual conversation with another on Sunday at a private hotel in Bengaluru. With B S Yeddyurappa’s decision to resign as Chief Minister without going through the floor test, the Congress-JD(S) combine lost out on its chance of detecting any black sheep in the herd. The lost opportunity is now adding to the post-poll alliance partners’ preparedness for H D Kumaraswamy’s floor test. 

Even before Yeddyurappa’s floor test, the Congress and the JD(S) had prepared a list of their legislators likely to be poached by the saffron party. “Hit list”, is how a senior Congress office-bearer chose to nickname the list of legislators. As expected, the BJP approached the same legislators — the reason why the Congress was able to produce alleged audio clips purportedly showing BJP leaders luring their legislators. Congressmen told Express that while they were confident that the BJP would not get the required numbers, Yeddyurappa going through with the vote of confidence would have helped them identify one or two legislators who could have cross-voted — an exercise that would have helped the JD(S)-Congress combine prepare for H D Kumaraswamy’s vote of confidence. 

While the parties have publicly declared full confidence in their legislators, their compulsion to keep them herded in hotels speaks volumes about not leaving anything to chance. The Congress has successfully taken the BJP by surprise since result day. In the build up to Kumaraswamy’s floor test, they would like to keep the equation going without a role reversal. Even after Yeddyurappa’s resignation, the possibility of a few MLAs abstaining from voting for  Kumaraswamy is an idea that the parties are not willing to brush aside.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yeddyurappa Kumaraswamy Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

HD Kumaraswamy to take oath as Karnataka CM in front of Vidhana Soudha

Karnataka: Gadag SP rules out rumours on child thieves

Jayadeva hospital in Mysuru to open its doors in July

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding