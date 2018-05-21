Home States Karnataka

Jayadeva hospital in Mysuru to open its doors in July

The 350-bed new hospital of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research on the PKTB premises on KRS Road here is expected to be fully operational from July second week.

Published: 21st May 2018 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The 350-bed new hospital of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research on the PKTB premises on KRS Road here is expected to be fully operational from July second week. The hospital, though inaugurated two months ago on March 10, is yet to be totally equipped, with the works on installation of equipment at its final stage. It is built at an estimated cost of `210 crore. 

Speaking to TNIE, hospital director Dr C N Manjunath said: “Once the ongoing job of calibration of equipment is completed, the hospital will open its doors to people who are eagerly awaiting to tap facilities. When compared to the facilities being provided at the existing 100-bed hospital within the precincts of K R Hospital here, the new hospital will offer facilities on the lines of mother unit in Bengaluru. 

It includes-open-heart surgery, 54-bed intensive care unit (ICU), special and deluxe wards,  four operation theatres, CT angiogram, master health check-up outpatient department, department of paediatric cardiology to name a few.”Besides, all types of laboratories will be set up along with blood banks, he said with equal thrust being given to set up sewage treatment plant (STP) on the premises of the hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jayadeva hospital Mysuru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

HD Kumaraswamy to take oath as Karnataka CM in front of Vidhana Soudha

Karnataka: Gadag SP rules out rumours on child thieves

Even before BSY test, Congress, JD(S) had list of  ‘vulnerable’ MLAs

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding