Jayadeva hospital in Mysuru to open its doors in July

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The 350-bed new hospital of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research on the PKTB premises on KRS Road here is expected to be fully operational from July second week. The hospital, though inaugurated two months ago on March 10, is yet to be totally equipped, with the works on installation of equipment at its final stage. It is built at an estimated cost of `210 crore.

Speaking to TNIE, hospital director Dr C N Manjunath said: “Once the ongoing job of calibration of equipment is completed, the hospital will open its doors to people who are eagerly awaiting to tap facilities. When compared to the facilities being provided at the existing 100-bed hospital within the precincts of K R Hospital here, the new hospital will offer facilities on the lines of mother unit in Bengaluru.

It includes-open-heart surgery, 54-bed intensive care unit (ICU), special and deluxe wards, four operation theatres, CT angiogram, master health check-up outpatient department, department of paediatric cardiology to name a few.”Besides, all types of laboratories will be set up along with blood banks, he said with equal thrust being given to set up sewage treatment plant (STP) on the premises of the hospital.