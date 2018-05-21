Karnataka: Gadag SP rules out rumours on child thieves

By Express News Service

GADAG: There are many rumours spread across Gadag district that ‘child thieves’ have come. The rumours in Karnataka and Gadag district police have also increased vigil but no reports came till now, says police sources. Many people claim that gangs are operating in North Karnataka and are taking children to sell their body parts, but it is all false.

A utensil seller in Mundaragi told media that Mundragi police on Sunday morning picked them and checked their Aadhaar card, ration card and after thorough investigation, they left them. Another seller told that the same thing happened to him on Saturday. They added that they fear of travelling as many people are suspecting them after the news of ‘child thieves’ had spread across the district.