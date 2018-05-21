Home States Karnataka

Not authorised to take on Modi-Shah: DK Shivakumar

He successfully pulled the Congress out of another political crisis but for DK Shivakumar this is no time to rest.

Published: 21st May 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar (Express photo | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: He successfully pulled the Congress out of another political crisis but for DK Shivakumar this is no time to rest. A day after the collective efforts of the Congress leadership coupled with  Shivakumar’s man-management skills ensured B S Yeddyurappa’s resignation as Chief Minister within 55 hours of taking the oath, the man is still busy strategising for the party’s next move. 

At the Hilton hotel where most of Congress’ 78 MLAs are herded, Shivakumar, in a casual black T-shirt, held back-to-back-meetings still focusing on keeping the unity going. The party has now decided to keep the MLAs at the hotel till H D Kumaraswamy’s floor test. The herculean task of keeping the JD(S)- Congress combine MLAs together is far from over for Shivakumar.  

“It was expected. We all knew he was going to resign because he never had the numbers,”  Shivakumar told Express about Yeddyurappa’s emotional pitch inside the assembly on Saturday. In an exclusive interview with TNIE, Shivakumar spoke about what went wrong for the Congress and how corrective measures were quickly taken to do some damage control. Despite being hailed as the man of the moment, Shivakumar refuses to deem himself a “big leader authorised to take on Shah or Modi”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DK Shivakumar H D Kumaraswamy floor test JD(S)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

HD Kumaraswamy to take oath as Karnataka CM in front of Vidhana Soudha

Karnataka: Gadag SP rules out rumours on child thieves

Jayadeva hospital in Mysuru to open its doors in July

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding