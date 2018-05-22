Home States Karnataka

3,000 patients waiting for organ transplant in Karnataka

Jeevasartakathe, the state organ transplant body for cadaveric donations, is still taking calls manually from patients and family members concerned on where they stand in the list.

Published: 22nd May 2018 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

surgery

Image for representational purpose only.

By Suraksha P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eight months after work began on making an online waiting list of patients looking to receive organs for transplant, Jeevasartakathe, the state organ transplant body for cadaveric donations, is still taking calls manually from patients and family members concerned on where they stand in the list.

There are around 3,000 patients waiting for an organ transplant in the state and every day, the five transplant coordinators at the organisation receive at least 15 calls from patients all over the state on when they will get an organ. Jeevasarthakathe Convenor Kishore Phadke told xpress, “The National Informatics Centre is working on the software and we are providing them with all the information they need from our end. Until the list goes online, we have to give out information manually.” Manjula K U, Chief Transplant Coordinator, Jeevasarthakathe, said, “There are 50 transplant centres all over the state. At present, 10 hospitals have been given the software on a trial basis.

The hospitals can check the status of their patients in the waiting list. Once it is extended to all centres, all 50 have to register on the software.” “There are kidney patients who have been on dialysis for 15-16 years waiting for an organ. Sometimes, the cross match is positive but it should come negative for the transplant to happen. Sometimes, the donors turn out to be medically unfit. So, it is a waiting game,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jeevasartakathe organ transplant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Game of tapes backfires as trap for BJP ends up cornering the Congress

road accident

Karnataka: Seven killed, 25 injured in Tumakuru accident

EVM, Voting

Abandoned VVPAT cases not Election Commission’s, clarifies Chief Electoral Officer

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures