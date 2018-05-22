3,000 patients waiting for organ transplant in Karnataka

Suraksha P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eight months after work began on making an online waiting list of patients looking to receive organs for transplant, Jeevasartakathe, the state organ transplant body for cadaveric donations, is still taking calls manually from patients and family members concerned on where they stand in the list.

There are around 3,000 patients waiting for an organ transplant in the state and every day, the five transplant coordinators at the organisation receive at least 15 calls from patients all over the state on when they will get an organ. Jeevasarthakathe Convenor Kishore Phadke told xpress, “The National Informatics Centre is working on the software and we are providing them with all the information they need from our end. Until the list goes online, we have to give out information manually.” Manjula K U, Chief Transplant Coordinator, Jeevasarthakathe, said, “There are 50 transplant centres all over the state. At present, 10 hospitals have been given the software on a trial basis.

The hospitals can check the status of their patients in the waiting list. Once it is extended to all centres, all 50 have to register on the software.” “There are kidney patients who have been on dialysis for 15-16 years waiting for an organ. Sometimes, the cross match is positive but it should come negative for the transplant to happen. Sometimes, the donors turn out to be medically unfit. So, it is a waiting game,” she said.