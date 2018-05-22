Home States Karnataka

‘Abandoned VVPAT cases not EC’s’

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar has clarified that VVPAT carrying boxes found in Managuli village of Basavana Bagewadi taluk in Vijayapura on Sunday neither belonged to the district nor to the st

Published: 22nd May 2018 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar has clarified that VVPAT carrying boxes found in Managuli village of Basavana Bagewadi taluk in Vijayapura on Sunday neither belonged to the district nor to the state Election Commission.

“Eight VVPAT carrying cases found in a temporary shed near Managuli village were without a machine and paper and without unique electronic tracking number,” the CEO said in Bengaluru on Monday. “The Election Commission will initiate strict action against those who are trying to create confusion. The investigation is on to see if it was an attempt to malign the system,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of the district had inspected the spot. “The 2,744 VVPATs allotted to the Vijayapura district are safely kept in the strong room,” he added. An FIR has been registered at Managuli Police Station and investigation is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Game of tapes backfires as trap for BJP ends up cornering the Congress

surgery

3,000 patients waiting for organ transplant in Karnataka

road accident

Karnataka: Seven killed, 25 injured in Tumakuru accident

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures