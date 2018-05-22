‘Abandoned VVPAT cases not EC’s’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar has clarified that VVPAT carrying boxes found in Managuli village of Basavana Bagewadi taluk in Vijayapura on Sunday neither belonged to the district nor to the state Election Commission.

“Eight VVPAT carrying cases found in a temporary shed near Managuli village were without a machine and paper and without unique electronic tracking number,” the CEO said in Bengaluru on Monday. “The Election Commission will initiate strict action against those who are trying to create confusion. The investigation is on to see if it was an attempt to malign the system,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of the district had inspected the spot. “The 2,744 VVPATs allotted to the Vijayapura district are safely kept in the strong room,” he added. An FIR has been registered at Managuli Police Station and investigation is on.