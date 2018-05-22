BJP to wait and watch for now

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP has decided to play the wait-and-watch game for now in its fight against the Congress and JD(S) which have come together to form the government. With too many contradictions and differences between the coalition partners, it is bound to fall sooner than later, said Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda here on Monday.

The party has decided to play on the personal rivalries, clash of ego and differences between leaders of the coalition partners to bring down the government. “This government will not last more than 3 months,” said a former BJP minister, who played an important role in the party’s recent bid to draw MLAs from Congress. Yeddyurappa has instructed party rank and file to focus their energies on winning Jayanagar and RR Nagar.