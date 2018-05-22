Home States Karnataka

Game of tapes backfires as trap for BJP ends up cornering the Congress

An audiotape released by the Congress as "proof" of BJP leaders attempting to poach its legislator has ended up embarrassing the party. Congress MLC V S Ugrappa who alleged that BJP's B J Puttaswamy a

Published: 22nd May 2018 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An audiotape released by the Congress as "proof" of BJP leaders attempting to poach its legislator has ended up embarrassing the party. Congress MLC V S Ugrappa who alleged that BJP's B J Puttaswamy and B S Yeddyurappa's son Vijayendra attempted to poach an MLA on May 17, was forced to declare the audio clip a "sting operation", after the purported MLA in question-Shivaram Hebbar- called the tapes fake.

"I never claimed that the conversation was between Hebbar's wife and BJP leaders. It was a sting operation carried out by a media house with one of their reporters posing as a Congress MLA's wife. BJP leaders made offers to her presuming she was an MLA's wife. We have not manufactured the tape. It is true that BJP made offers," Ugrappa told the media on Monday in an attempt to justify the Congress' allegation against BJP. The Congress has released four audiotapes as evidence of BJP leaders, including Muralidhar Rao, B S Yeddyurappa, Sriramulu and Janardhana Reddy allegedly attempting to lure Congress legislators ahead of the trust vote on Saturday.

While the first three tapes helped the Congress win the perception battle, the fourth tape released by V S Ugrappa allegedly containing a conversation between B Y Vijayendra, B J Puttaswamy and a woman- first introduced by Ugrappa as possibly the wife of a Congress MLA- has boomeranged on the party after Shivaram Hebbar- Congress MLA from Yellapur- took to his social networking pages to dismiss the tapes as fake. "This is neither my wife's voice nor has she received any calls. I condemn the politically motivated people involved in this. This audio tape is fake," said Hebbar's post. His statement coming at a time when the Congress was going to town with the tapes alleging horse-trading by BJP came as a massive embarrassment.

Cashing in on Shivaram Hebbar's comment, the BJP accused the Congress of "creating fake tapes for dirty politics". "The fake tapes are part of Congress' fake culture. This should be added to Congress' long list of fakes including creating fake voter ID cards, enlisting fake voters to win elections etc.," said Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda.

Ugrappa however, defended his statements over the tape and argued that the voices in them were of BJP leaders. The Congress MLC, while refusing to name the source of the tapes citing "life threat" for those involved, has sworn to quit politics if either Puttaswamy or Vijayendra prove that the voice in the tape are not theirs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
surgery

3,000 patients waiting for organ transplant in Karnataka

road accident

Karnataka: Seven killed, 25 injured in Tumakuru accident

‘Abandoned VVPAT cases not EC’s’

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures