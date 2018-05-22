Home States Karnataka

JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy visits Karnataka temples ahead of swearing-in

After meeting Congress supremo, Kumaraswamy is now back to Karnataka and has been visiting temples for the success of the new government that will be formed in the state tomorrow.

Published: 22nd May 2018 04:26 PM

By IANS

BENGALURU: A day ahead of his swearing-in, Karnataka Chief Minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday visited the Hindu holy towns of Dharmasthala and Sringeri to pray for the success of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

The Janata Dal-SecularJD(S) leader returned to the southern state after a day-long visit on Monday to Delhi to discuss government formation with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

"Although the people did not bless me and our party with a clear mandate, I have got an opportunity again to serve them by God's grace and my parents' blessings," Kumaraswamy had told reporters on Monday.

Kumaraswamy will take oath at 4.30 p.m. on Wednesday in front of the Secretariat (Vidhan Soudha) here in the presence of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Delhi and Kerala Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Pinarayi Vijayan respectively.

The JD(S) leader has asked party cadres not to erect banners, flexi boards and burst crackers as they would harm the environment, a party official said.

HD Kumaraswamy Congress JD(S)

