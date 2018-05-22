Home States Karnataka

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa writes to Election Commission alleging irregularities in state poll

On May 18, eight VVPATs without batteries were seized from a labourer's house in Vijaypura, a week after elections were conducted in Karnataka.

Published: 22nd May 2018 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa | EPS

By ANI

BENGALURU: Days after voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines were found from a house in Vijaypur district of Karnataka, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) state chief B.S. Yeddyurappa has written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) alleging 'grave irregularities' in the recently concluded Karnataka assembly elections.

In the letter, Yeddyurappa wrote, "I am of a firm belief that Election Commission has taken a serious note of VVPAT machines found abandoned in a shed near Managuli village in Vijayapur district. It indicates grave irregularities in the conduct of assembly polls in Karnataka."

Yeddyurappa also stated that prior to the Karnataka polls, the BJP had raised the same concern about the reoccurring issue but the officials paid no heed.

"This is not the first time that irregularities in the conduct of elections were brought to the notice of Election Commission and officials holding elections at ground level. Prior to polling, we brought many such irregularities to notice of concerned officials, but in vain," added Yeddyurappa.

On May 18, eight VVPATs without batteries were seized from a labourer's house in Vijaypura, a week after elections were conducted in the state.

Yeddyurappa, who was sworn in as Chief Minister on April 17, stepped down two days later before the floor test as he did not have the numbers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka BS Yeddyurappa BJP Election Commission Karnataka polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

H D Kumaraswamy seeks blessings at Dharmasthala ahead of swearing-in

surgery

3,000 patients waiting for organ transplant in Karnataka

road accident

Karnataka: Seven killed, 25 injured in Tumakuru accident

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures