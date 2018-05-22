Karnataka: MP Shobha Karandlaje wants probe into ‘fake’ CDs

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje on Monday demanded a probe into the “fake” CDs released by Congress MLC V S Ugrappa ahead of the floor test. Refuting allegations that the BJP had indulged in “poaching MLAs” to make up for the numbers ahead of the floor test of former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa-led government recently, Karandlaje told reporters, “This is evident from the recent clarification made by Congress MLA Shivaram Hebbar who denied any attempts to lure him through his family members.

Moreover, it has also come to light that MLC Ugrappa released fake compact discs purportedly containing audio clips of BJP leaders conversing with vulnerable MLAs, only on the directions of his party president Rahul Gandhi.” The BJP leader, who predicted the fall of the soon-to-be formed JD(S)-Congress government on its own, said the people are well aware of the fact that the mandate was in favour of the BJP. She also said the party will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission over the finding of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) carrying cases in a shed in Vijayapura district on Sunday.

Karandlaje said it’s essential to probe the incident as party nominee in Babaleshwar Vijugowda Patil, who lost to Congress’ M B Patil, had already lodged a complaint alleging large-scale rigging soon after the announcement of results on May 15. It was indeed a surprise for the party to find that a measly seven to eight votes were cast in the favour of Gowda, even in those areas where the party has a strong presence.