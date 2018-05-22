Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Travellers from Nipah affected areas to be screened for 18 days if they exhibit flu-like symptoms

Travellers from Nipah affected areas -- Kozhikode and Malappuram districts of Kerala  to be screened. The decision was taken after two suspected cases of Nipah were reported from Mangaluru.

Published: 22nd May 2018 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

People shopping in Perambra's supermarket, Kozhikode. (Photo | TP Sooraj)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state health department has decided to screen travellers from Nipah affected areas -- Kozhikode and Malappuram districts of Kerala -- for 18 days if they exhibit flu-like symptoms, a circular issued by the department on Tuesday evening said. The decision was taken after two suspected cases of Nipah were reported from Mangaluru.

"Recently, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts of Kerala have 96 suspected cases and six deaths of NiV (Nipah Virus Infection). Hence in this view, surveillance activity has to be strengthened," the circular said.

Under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the department, a number of public health activities needed to be strengthened at the district level, the order read.

It said that an interdepartmental coordination committee meeting should be convened immediately consisting of the Veterinary department, Indian Medical Association and Indian Academy of Paediatrics in districts neighbouring Kerala that are vulnerable to Nipah virus which include Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru.

The above mentioned districts have also been instructed to file a daily outbreak report of Nipah virus. "Identify two isolation beds to isolate suspected human cases. make sure all necessary logistics are available at all levels. All government and private institutions should monitor all vital parameters and take travel history of patients with flu-like symptoms," the order said.

Hospitals having an ICU with a ventilator should be identified and kept ready to receive emergencies, the circular said. District Rapid Response Teams should be ready to take immediate action, it read. Sensitising health assistants and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) regarding Nipah, following standard precautions when caring for patients with suspected or confirmed NiV and exercising precaution while handling suspected specimens are other instructions given by the department.

Circulating Dos and Don'ts among the public, following up suspected cases by 104 call centres and reporting the same to the Directorate of Health Services, and respective district health authorities are few other orders issued. National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, is the identified laboratory for diagnosis of Nipah virus and suspected samples should be referred there along with intimation to the Directorate, said the circular.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
With Nipah virus cases being reported, more people are spotted wearing masks. (EPS | Manu R Mavelil)
Nipah virus: A scene from Kadiyangad in Kozhikode district
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold