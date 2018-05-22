Home States Karnataka

Kumaraswamy to be inducted as CM tomorrow, Congress gets 21 posts and JD(S) gets 12

After a brain storming discussion with Mr Kumaraswamy, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal said in all 33 ministers will accommodated with Congress getting 21 posts and JD(S) 12.

Kumaraswamy seeks blessings at Dharmasthala (photo | Express Photo Service)

By UNI

BENGALURU: Following a detailed discussion over sharing of portfolios, coalition partners Janata Dal (S) and Congress on Tuesday agreed on top two posts of chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and G Parameshwara as Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka at the grand pedestal of Vidhana Soudha here on Wednesday.

A lengthy meeting between the coalition partners on Tuesday finalised Wednesday's programme with Governor Vajubhai Vala administering the oath of offices the two leaders.

Besides this, Congress member Ramesh Kumar had been chosen by the party to be the next Speaker.

Mr Kumaraswamy speaking to reporters separately, however, indicated that no decision on Speakers' post has been taken yet.

The swearing in ceremony will be held held at 4.30 pm at grand steps of Vidhana Soudha and elaborate arrangements have been made in this regard.

Top leaders including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, several chief ministers including those from West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry are expected to take part in the ceremony.

Besides, top political leaders like SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, BSP leader Mayawati, CPIM polit bureau member Sitaram Yechury and others will attend the event.

Signifying the rallying point of the opposition parties against the BJP ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the presence of these non-NDA leaders signify the rallying point for the opposition to come together before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

