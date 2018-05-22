Home States Karnataka

‘This alliance is not good for Congress in long term but we had no option’

Post-elections, Congress leaders in the state moved at an astonishing speed to prevent BJP from coming to power by joining hands with JD(S), the party against which they had fought a bitter electoral

Published: 22nd May 2018 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister-designate H D Kumaraswamy, KPCC president G Parameshwara and JD(S) leader H D Revanna outside Raj Bhavan on May 16, before the BJP staked a claim to form the government | VINOD KUMAR T

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU:Post-elections, Congress leaders in the state moved at an astonishing speed to prevent BJP from coming to power by joining hands with JD(S), the party against which they had fought a bitter electoral battle. KPCC President G Parameshwara, who is now tipped to becoming DyCM in HD Kumaraswamy-led government, says that this was the only option before them to stop BJP from coming to power.

Excerpts.

Q: Will you be the DyCM?

A: We have not discussed this issue at high-command level or at our level. First, we have to form the government and keep the BJP away. That is our priority and that is what we are working on. All modalities, including how many ministers and portfolios we should get, are yet to be discussed.

 

Q: When will it be decided?

A: Most probably, ministers will be decided after the vote of confidence (on May 24).

 

Q: How did the Congress manage post-elections developments so swiftly?

A: Past experience taught us that we should act fast. In Goa and Manipur, we delayed a bit (in responding) and they used that to their advantage. So, we decided to move fast this time. By the time the final results were out, we knew that we were going to fall short of numbers. We could go with a coalition or sit in the opposition. However, if we picked the opposition, we knew BJP will go with the JD (S) and we did not want that to happen and took an immediate call. State and central leaders worked together. Ghulam Nabi Azad was here during that time.

Q: At any point in time, did you think that the BJP will get your MLAs and prove majority?

A: We knew that they had to get eight to ten MLAs and that is not easy. We took the MLAs away and did not give them (the BJP) any access to our MLAs.

Q: Do you think this coalition will work, as Congress fought bitterly against JD(S)?

A: I think it should work because fighting at grass-root level was an ideological commitment for both of us.

Q: Is it fear of BJP that keeps you together?

A: Well, that is the reason why we have come together, to keep them away. People may not realise the damage BJP can do to the state. Their administration is very bad and hopeless. There is no development agenda as they spend most of the time creating divisions. That is the situation in all BJP-ruled states -- UP, MP, Gujarat, Rajasthan or others. We were afraid as Karnataka is not such a state, it has always been peaceful, always inclusive. We do not want them to make an entry into South and spread that kind of atmosphere in southern states such as Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

 

Q: Do you think this alliance is in the best interest of Congress and it's growth in Karnataka?

A: If you ask me as a true Congressman, it's not good. But we had no other option, unless there is another election and we win with a majority. Till such time, we need to work together and build our cadre for next elections and come back with full majority.

 

JD (S) may also do that. They too may be thinking that they have the position (power), why not build the cadre and come back with bigger numbers. These small battles will always be there and we have to adjust, and our cadre needs to be strengthened in all 224 constituencies. We will not give up any constituency, including those won by JD (S). We will not give up on our cadre or discourage them. If we do that, they will join JD(S) or other parties.

Q: Will Congress and JD(S) face parliamentary elections together?

A: We have not discussed it yet. Parliamentary election is another indicator and we want to win most of the seats.

Q: What went wrong for the party in elections? Was it over dependence on Siddaramaiah?

A; No, we were not depending only on him, although he was projected as a leader for election. Rahul Gandhi came and all of us worked. All of us travelled. All of us, including Siddaramaiah took the decisions together.

 

Q: Siddaramaiah has been elected as CLP leader even though the election was lost under his leadership?

A: It was difficult for us to hold an election when coalition talks were on and we had to keep our MLAs together. Although he may not be joining the government, he is an MLA now. Let's see what happens after formation of the government.

Q: Have you looked into reasons for party’s poor performance in elections?

A: We will examine it in detail. I am going to set-up a committee and we will sit with party workers and analyse the reasons. We will take corrective measures before parliamentary elections.

 

KPCC chief blames EVMs:

Q: Was is a mandate against Congress government?

A: We have to keep in mind two or three factors. We would have definitely won a seat like Mangaluru City as 80 per cent voters in that constituency are minorities. How can BJP win in that constituency as it is against minorities? What we had suspected about EVMs would have taken place. Also, our programmes reached people, but did not convert into votes. We did our best with selection of candidates.

Q: You are saying that EVMs were tampered with?

A: Yes. What happened in Vijayapura district (VVPAT carrying cases were found in a village) and in Sanjay Nagar in Bengaluru (Polling was postponed after EVM malfunctioned in one booth)? Press any button and votes were going to BJP. How is it possible? Someone was telling me that a person goes into voting booth and puts a small chip under the machine and votes and comes out. He is a real voter and no one will notice what had happened. When voting is almost over, another person, again a voter, will go and take it off and come. When the chip is in place every vote will go for BJP. I have not seen a demonstration. I cannot prove or show it, but there is a possibility.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Game of tapes backfires as trap for BJP ends up cornering the Congress

surgery

3,000 patients waiting for organ transplant in Karnataka

road accident

Karnataka: Seven killed, 25 injured in Tumakuru accident

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures