Vatal Nagaraj files nomination papers for the elections to North East Graduate Constituency

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The North East Graduates Constituency elections will see Vatal Nagaraj, President of Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha contesting as he entered the election field on Tuesday.

Vatal Nagaraj who came along with veteran film producer Sa. Ra. Govindu, President of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Praveen Shetty and President of Kannada Sene Karnataka K. r. Kumar to Kalaburagi at about 1.45 P. M., filed his nomination papers for North East Graduates Constituency as the candidate of Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Paksha.

Prior to filing his nomination papers, speaking with press persons, Vatal Nagaraj said that winning or losing was not important to him. "I have faced many victories and many defeats in my election life. I have

considered struggle as my life, I will continue struggle for Kannada language and Karnataka state without bothering for success or failure. If the voters elect me, it would be an opportunity to serve from within and outside legislature and if people do not vote, I will continue to fight for the cause of the State and Kannada language outside the legislature. I have led many agitations for the cause of people of Karnataka since many decades including the agitation for Amendment to article 371 J of the constitution for Hyderabad Karnataka Region," Vatal said.

He alleged that almost all governments have neglected North Karnataka and Hyderabad Karnataka region since reorganization of States in 1956.

Meanwhile President of Hyderabad Karnataka Janapara Sangharsha Samiti has given call to the voters of North East Graduates Constituency to defeat Vatal Nagaraj as he has not bothered about the problems of

Hyderabad Karnataka Region and has not launched agitations for the welfare of Hyderabad Karnataka Region in his life time.

Today (Tuesday) was the last day for filing nomination papers for the elections to North East Graduates Constituency. Many candidates including Chandrakant Patil from Congress Party, K. B. Srinivas from

BJP and Pratap Reddy from Janata Dal (S) have filed their nomination papers for the elections. Scrutiny of the papers would be held on Wednesday and the last day for withdrawal is Friday. Polling would be

held on 8th June.