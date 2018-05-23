Home States Karnataka

BJP observes 'black day' against JD(S)-Congress coalition government

The state BJP chief said the Congress should immediately distance itself from the JDS or else the dream of Congress-free India will be a reality soon.

Published: 23rd May 2018 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP President B S Yeddyurappa speaks at the release of the party's manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls in Bengaluru. (PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The BJP today observed a 'black day' against the Congress-JDS government headed by H D Kumaraswamy ahead of its swearing-in, and gave a call to the "sidelined" Congress leaders in the new coalition to join the saffron party.

The BJP warned that it would hold a statewide 'bandh' if the new coalition government fails to fulfill its election promises.

Addressing the party workers who had gathered in large numbers to stage a demonstration near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Anand Rao Circle, BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa condemned the coalition government as "an opportunistic alliance."

"There is a farm loan of Rs 53,000 crore. You have said you will waive all the loans. Let us see whether you will actually waive all the farm loans. If you fail, we will observe a bandh all over the state," he said.

The state BJP chief said the Congress should immediately distance itself from the JDS or else the dream of Congress-free India will be a reality soon.

"Congress has lost its base in the state. With whom will the Congress go tomorrow? Will you go with Kumaraswamy?," said Yeddyurappa.

He also gave a call to Congress leaders, who felt offended for being sidelined in the new scheme of things in the coalition government, to join the BJP.

"Congress leaders must wake up. Those who felt cheated can come to BJP. If there is any party, which has faith in democracy, it is BJP. Let us build Karnataka as a model state. I flay this coalition government," said Yeddyurappa.

Slamming the BJP for observing the "black day", JDS leader Kumaraswamy said, "Having no concern for public is BJP's style of functioning. Their politics revolved around misleading people by organising events like black day, some kind of Yatra and fomenting passions. You cannot expect anything better from them."

Yeddyurappa had stepped down as Karnataka chief minister within three days of assuming office after failing to muster enough numbers, without facing the floor test on May 19.

The BJP had emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats in the assembly elections, with a fractured mandate.

With Yeddyurappa failing to take the floor test, the Congress and JD(S) claiming the support of 117 MLAs was invited to form the government by Governor Vajubhai Vala.

Former deputy chief minister R Ashok, MP Shobha Karandlaje and BJP leader Jaggesh also participated in the protest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress-JDS government Karnataka election B S Yeddyurappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Protestors set ablaze a parked police vehicle. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest: Bus set ablaze by protesters at Bryant Nagar
A section of protesters managed to sneak into collectorate. However, police resorted to lathi charge to drive them away, said sources.  (EPS)
Police trying to disperse gathering in front of the Government Hospital at Thoothukudi
Gallery
11 people, including two women and a teenager, were killed and 20 others grievously injured after police reportedly opened fire multiple times against anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, the 100th day of protests demanding the Sterlite Copper plant in the district be shut. In image: WCC road in Thoothukudi. (EPS | Karthik Alagu)
Day after police firing at Sterlite copper plant protestors, Thoothukudi streets don a deserted look
The ceremony, its guest list and how the coalition works will be a statement that the BJP can’t ignore. The invitees for H D Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony include several anti-BJP players. (Photos | PTI, EPS)
Here is the list of all political heavyweights attending HD Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony in Karnataka