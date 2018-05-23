Complexity of cabinet stacked against Congress-JD(S) coalition government

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief minister-designate H D Kumaraswamy, who is all set to take oath as the 23rd elected head of Government of Karnataka, must be prepared to traverse a road peppered with road humps, which could be set up by a member of the allied party or from one within his party. The Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government, he is heading with just 38 members of the Legislative Assembly of his own, is likely to land him into a lot of trouble during the composition of ministry, for he will be faced with the herculean task to take along leaders of the alley as well as his party seniors.

Though the chief minister will have no trouble passing the floor test, with 117 lawmakers on his side, the challenge for the coalition and Kumaraswamy will start with the sharing of portfolios. There are too many senior leaders within the JD(S) who are front runners for a minister’s post in the coalition government. Incidentally, a majority of MLAs who have won are from the dominant Vokkaliga community from Mysuru, Mandya and Hassan districts.

Since Kumarawamy and his brother H D Revanna are from the same family and also Vokaligas, it would be difficult for him to accommodate many others as he would want to maintain a regional and caste balance, which will mean obliging OBCs, Muslims, Dalits and other community representatives too.

And then there are many including D C Thammanna, a three-time MLA and relative of the Deve Gowda family, C S Putttaraju, again a three-time MLA and once MP of Mandya, and close confidant of Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy, who took on rebel JD(S) leaders N Chaluvarayaswamy and Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, defectors to the Congress.

There also is senior MLA and giant killer G T Deve Gowda from Mysuru, Minister A H Vishwanath and senior MLA Sa Ra Mahesh from Mysuru district, all of who are strong ministerial candidates.

While Hassan district has H D Revanna, Shivalinge Gowda, A T Ramaswamy (all Vokkaligas) and five-time MLA H K Kumaraswamy, a Dalit elected from Sakaleshpur SC constituency as hopeful aspirants, the party would also want to give prominence to Tumakaru that has three MLAs. Central, Mumbai-Karnataka and Hyderabad-Karnataka regions cannot be ignored either.

SC refuses urgent hearing on HDK’s swearing-in

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to give urgent hearing on a plea filed by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) challenging governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to invite the Congress-JD(S) combine to form government in Karnataka. The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Navin Sinha for urgent listing but the court refused the request and said the plea be heard in the due course.

ABHM, in its plea, has alleged that the post-poll alliance of Congress-JD(S) was a fraud on the electorate and stated, “Such fraudulent, opportunist, collusive, tactics between these two political parties have defrauded the electorate of the state of Karnataka which is against the basic structure of the Constitution of India.” The plea has claimed that the Governor was bound to consider the concept of popular government in a parliamentary democratic system. “A political party which has no mandate of the people of Karnataka to form popular government, cannot stake claim with support of another political party which has also been voted out of power by the people of Karnataka,” it submitted.