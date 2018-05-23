Home States Karnataka

Despite Karnataka loss, BJP gained public sympathy: Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao

Narasimha Rao noted that in many states, the contest is a straight one between the BJP and the corruption-tainted Congress.

Published: 23rd May 2018 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao (Photo | Youtube Screengrab)

By UNI

NEW YORK: Karnataka Assembly election verdict was not against Bharatiya Janata Party, Andhra Pradesh-born GVL Narasimha Rao, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, said here.

''The people's mandate there was against the Congress party and Janata Dal (S) and in favor of the BJP. But it (the two-party combine) is all set to assume power,'' the saffron party leader told UNI in an interview here.

''Though the BJP has failed in its effort to retain power, it has gained public sympathy,'' he said.

Mr Rao was on a private visit to the US during which he addressed a meeting in neighboring New Jersey.

He left the US for India earlier this week.

Mr Rao, known for his expertise in psephology, noted that the sympathy factor would help the BJP immensely in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, expected to be advanced to December-January.

Referring to his native southern state, the MP said: ''We are confident of emerging as a decisive alternative political force in AP. There is massive public anger, particularly in rural areas, against the ineffective and corrupt governance of TDP-led Chandrababu Naidu government."

'The BJP, which contested the previous assembly and Lok Sabha elections in conjunction with the Telugu Desam party, is expected to compete in the next elections alone.

In the run-up to the elections, it appointed a new state party president.

The leadership has streamlined the party cadre and is chalking out outreach and campaign plans.

Mr Rao noted that in many states, the contest is a straight one between the BJP and the ''corruption-tainted'' Congress.

''The party has performed well in the three states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Elsewhere in the country also, the BJP will win more seats and retain power at the Center."

He pointed out that the BJP is in favor simultaneous elections for both Lok Sabha and most states and this will help reduce poll expenses and ensure that governments' attention will be more easily focused on people's problems.

The BJP and its NDA partners can implement the simultaneous elections if there is a larger consensus on the issue.

The efforts for such an election scenario will continue to be made even after the upcoming general elections, according to him.

''BJP is for smaller states and keeping in view, it split Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh,'' he said, adding that there is no current proposal to further divide Uttar Pradesh.

However, he pointed out that the BJP supported the creation of Telangana.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka Assembly election GVL Narasimha Rao Congress BJP Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Anti-Sterlite protest
Anti-Sterlite protest: 9 killed amid clash between police and protesters in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi
The Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II at a press conference in Kochi. Also present at the event were Thomas Mor Thimothios Metropolitan, Bishop of Kottayam, Joseph Mor Greogorious Metropoliton (Synod Secretary and Aboon Mor Baselios Thoma). (Express Photo | Albin Mathew)
Patriarch of the Syrian Orthodox church Ignatius Aphrem II in Kochi
Gallery
Owing to the Anti-Sterlite campaigners' call for a massive protest against the operations of copper smelter here, several hundreds of protesters rallied to the collectorate campus in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018. (EPS)
Massive clashes erupt between police, mob as Thoothukudi Sterlite protest turns violent
Bill Gold, the veteran illustrator had a hand in more than 2,000 posters, including those for Casablanca, Dial M for Murder, and Dirty Harry.
From Casablanca to J Edgar - 16 Iconic posters designed by late illustrator Bill Gold