HD Kumaraswamy, Parameshwara to take oath today, Galaxy of political leaders reach Bengaluru

BENGALURU: On the grand steps of Karnataka's power corridor Vidhana Soudha, JD(S) state President HD Kumaraswamy will take oath as the 27th Chief Minister today. KPCC President Dr G Parameshwara will be sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister in tandem with the coalition partners' power-sharing formula.

A galaxy of political leaders from across the country have descended to Bengaluru to be part of the swearing in ceremony in a first of it's kind coming together of non-BJP parties. Leaders like Mayawati, Mamta Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, Chandrababu Naidu, D Raja apart from Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are invitees for the event. While Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to meet legislators of the party headed in a hotel since counting day to express their appreciation for keeping unity.

Chief Minister designate H D Kumaraswamy visited temples along with his family ahead of the swearing in ceremony. Kumaraswamy offered special prayers at Mysuru's famous Chamundeshwari temple before stopping at a temple in Ramanagara. JD(S) supremo HD Devegowda arranged a Special Pooja for Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru. Elaborate arrangements have been made at the Vidhana Soudha's campus for the ceremony