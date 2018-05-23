Home States Karnataka

HD Kumaraswamy, Parameshwara to take oath today, Galaxy of political leaders reach Bengaluru

Non-BJP political leaders from across the country have descended to Bengaluru to be part of the swearing in ceremony.

Published: 23rd May 2018 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

H D Kumaraswamy coming out of the temple after offering puja to Goddess Chamundeshwari atop Chamundi hill in Mysuru on Wednesday (EPS | Udayshankar)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the grand steps of Karnataka's power corridor Vidhana Soudha, JD(S) state President HD Kumaraswamy will take oath as the 27th Chief Minister today. KPCC President Dr G Parameshwara will be sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister in tandem with the coalition partners' power-sharing formula. 

A galaxy of political leaders from across the country have descended to Bengaluru to be part of the swearing in ceremony in a first of it's kind coming together of non-BJP parties. Leaders like Mayawati, Mamta Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan,  Akhilesh Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, Chandrababu Naidu, D Raja apart from Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are invitees for the event. While Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are scheduled to meet legislators of the party headed in a hotel since counting day to express their appreciation for keeping unity. 

Chief Minister designate H D Kumaraswamy visited temples along with his family ahead of the swearing in ceremony. Kumaraswamy offered special prayers at Mysuru's famous Chamundeshwari temple before stopping at a temple in Ramanagara. JD(S) supremo HD  Devegowda arranged a Special Pooja for Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru. Elaborate arrangements have been made at the Vidhana Soudha's campus for the ceremony 

