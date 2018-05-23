HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka with top leaders in attendance

By PTI

BENGALURU: H D Kumaraswamy was today sworn in as the Karnataka chief minister at the head of a JD (S)-Congress coalition government.

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala at a grand ceremony in the Vidhana Soudha complex, the seat of power in Bengaluru.

Vala also administered the oath to state Congress chief and prominent Dalit leader G Parameshwara as the deputy chief minister.

Other members of the council of ministers will be inducted after the Kumaraswamy government wins the trust vote on Friday.

WATCH VIDEO: Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as CM of Karnataka

Attired in the traditional "dhoti" and white shirt, Kumaraswamy took the oath in the name of God and the people of "Kannada Nadu".

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, N Chandrababu Naidu, and Pinarayi Vijayan, her counterparts in Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala respectively, were present.

Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, BSP chief Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, who have struck an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, and socialist leader Sharad Yadav were also in attendance.

The show of strength by a galaxy of national leaders and regional satraps is being seen as a strong signal to the BJP about the possibility of formation of a broad-based front to take on the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls next year.

The BJP boycotted the ceremony and observed a "Black Day" during which it held statewide protests against the new coalition government, which it called "unholy".