HD Kumaraswamy’s oath-taking is no ceremony but a statement 

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: HD Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister in Bengaluru on Wednesday will be anything but a regular political event. The elite, political guest list jointly prepared by the Congress and the JD(S) is perhaps the first public display of unity among non-BJP parties, with all of them coming together on a single platform. While the ceremony itself will be a display of unity among regional parties and the Congress, analysts believe that the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka will be made an example of how a non-BJP front could work.

In all, the ceremony, its guest list and how the coalition works will be a statement that the BJP can’t ignore. The invitees for H D Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony include Mamata Banerjee —who has been championing the cause of a third front, Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati — whose combine in the Uttar Pradesh by-polls decimated the BJP, Chief Ministers Pinarayi Vijayan, Arvind Kejriwal, Naveen Patnaik, Capt Amarinder Singh, and former ally of NDA Chandrababu Naidu--who had a fallout with the BJP over special status to Andhra Pradesh.

Leaders such as Tejaswi Yadav of RJD and founder of Rashtriya Lok Dal Ajit Singh will be present, apart from Sonia Gandhi, Kamal Haasan and Rahul Gandhi. M K Stalin, who reignited the fight against Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu, had to cancel his visit over violence in Tuticorin while Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visited JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy on Tuesday to make up for his absence on Wednesday.

First such grand gathering

Wednesday’s event will mark the first of such coming together of leaders cutting across party lines at a time when talk of creating a formidable front to take on the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls is being considered. “It is to tell the BJP that such an anti-BJP front is possible,” observed Dr Harish Ramaswamy, a political analyst. He believes that the exercise is much more than mere consensus building. “The Congress is also trying to tell regional parties that it is willing to work with them to bring down the BJP,” he added. The fact that leaders of as many regional parties have agreed to be part of the ceremony, he observed, indicated that they are willing to accept such a possibility.

The BJP, however, disagrees. The saffron party has deemed the Congress-JD(S) combine an “unholy nexus” but refuses to acknowledge the invitees for H D Kumaraswamy’s oath-taking ceremony as any threat. “It is natural for political leaders opposed to the BJP to make their presence felt at such occasion but will it translate into anything more serious than that? It is not a show of strength but a show of presence,” said Nalin Kohli, spokesperson for BJP. The BJP does not believe that the coming together of these leaders is any indication that it can translate into a front that can take on the BJP.

Political analysts also believe that the guest list could prove favourable to H D Deve Gowda who is trying to project himself as a leader of national consequence. “He (Gowda) is making the best use of it, to present himself as part of the national alternative,” observed Prof Narendar Pani, a political analyst. The statement that the guest list makes, analysts believe is the BJP’s own doing. “The BJP converted a victory into defeat here and now regional parties are willing to come together since they see it as a change in momentum,” Pani added.

KCR meets HDK

Hyderabad: A master strategist that he is, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao chose to personally congratulate CM-designate HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday, a day before the swearing-in ceremony is to take place. He returned here the same night. This is being seen as a strategic move to avoid sharing dais with top Congress leaders, as he is garnering support for his proposed non-Congress, non-BJP Federal Front.