JD(S) big day to be ‘anti-people’s day’ for BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP will stay away from the swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday, and instead observe the day as “anti-people’s mandate day”. Senior Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and many regional leaders, including CMs of non-BJP ruled states, are attending the ceremony.

No BJP leader will attend the swearing-in ceremony and they will take part in the protest, said senior BJP leader C T Ravi. Senior BJP leaders, including its state president B S Yeddyurappa, Shobha Karandlaje, N Ravikumar, party MPs and leaders will participate in a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Gandhi Nagar. Protest demonstrations will be held at all district headquarters in the state.

“It was a mandate against the Congress government as the party’s strength was reduced from 122 to 78 and the JD(S) numbers were also reduced from 40 to 38. The Congress and JD(S) hijacked the peoples mandate and entered into an unholy alliance,” Ravi added.