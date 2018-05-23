Karnataka CM designate HD Kumaraswamy allays fear over farm loan waiver

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister designate HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday allayed fears over the 'much heard' delay in announcement of farm loan waiver.

Speaking to media here, Kumaraswamy appealed to the agrarian community not to be bothered over the speculations in this regard.

"The government will take a decision in this regard after discussing over the promises made in the manifestos of both JD S and Congress parties ahead of the election," he said.

Kumaraswamy was in the city to pay his obeisance at the abode of Goddess Chamundeshwari at Chamundi Hill, before taking oath as Chief Minister in the evening.

He was accompanied by his wife Anita.