Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy allays fear over farm loan waiver

Kumaraswamy appealed to the agrarian community not to be bothered over the speculations regarding farm loan waiver.

Published: 23rd May 2018 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM designate HD Kumaraswamy | EPS

By Express News Service

MYSURU:Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday sought to allay fears that there may be a delay in announcement of the farm loan waiver. Speaking to reporters at Hotel Lalitha Mahal Palace helipad here, ahead of his swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy appealed to farmers not to lend ear to speculation in this regard.

“Let there be no doubt about fulfilment of the promises made in the manifesto,” he said. Kumaraswamy said he will take a suitable decision on waiving loans advanced to agrarian sector after discussing it with the coalition partner Congress. “Economic experts may have a different view... but my way of thinking will be different and I will definitely walk the talk without making any U-turn on the promises made earlier,” Kumaraswamy said.

Saying that nobody should indulge in caste-based politics, Kumaraswamy hinted that his administration will not allow any compromises on this. He, however, said that he is well aware of  the “balancing act” he has to do in running the coalition government. “Hurdle-free governance will be possible only when I win the confidence of the partner in the government,” he said.

Reiterating his call to people to feel free to meet him either at his office or home without any prior appointment, Kumaraswamy said, “The doors of my house will be open to people at the crack of dawn from 6 am.”

Kumaraswamy, accompanied by his wife Anitha, later paid obeisance at the temple of Goddess Chamundeshwari atop the Chamundi Hills. 

