Nipah virus: Navodaya Medical College sets up isolation units in Karnataka

In Raichur, the district health department will write to educational institutions housing Kerala students to keep a tab on their health issues. 

Published: 23rd May 2018 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Perambra Taluk hospital

With Nipah virus cases being reported, more people are spotted wearing masks. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil)

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

RAICHUR: The outbreak of deadly virus, Nipah, in Kerala has forced Karnataka state health department  to issue standing instructions to surveillance officers at bordering districts of Kerala. In Raichur, the district health department will write to educational institutions housing Kerala students to keep a tab on their health issues. 

Dr Nagaraj, surveillance officer, told TNIE that till now, they have not received any direction from the state health department. He said, “I am going to write to the institutions where students from Kerala are studying.” While there is no need to panic or be concerned about the virus in Raichur, to avoid any untoward situations, direction will be given to monitor health.

This means if any person is suspected of have contracted the virus, they will be kept in respiratory isolation, said Nagaraj. Navodaya Medical College students at present are giving examination and they have not travelled to the state of Kerala during the outburst of this deadly virus. However, in the interest of safety of this region and students, isolation wards have been set up. 

Nipah virus Raichur

