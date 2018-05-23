Poll code lifts, pressure cookers descend on Karnataka's Channapatna village

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Politicians may forget to implement their manifestos and may make friends with enemies after the polls. But, not their supporters, especially in villages. In Kudlur of Channapatna taluk, represented by the Chief Minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy, local JD(S) leaders allegedly distributed 5-litre pressure cookers to about 1,500 families on Sunday, two days after the model code of conduct (MCC) came to end. The cookers were distributed to all families irrespective of the political parties they belonged to, except to the leaders of BJP and Congress, a villager told The New Indian Express.

“We were unable to bring a large number of cookers to our village before polls because of strict enforcement of MCC. The dealer was ready to supply but put a condition that he will be responsible till the materials are packed and loaded into vehicle, and not after if they are seized. Hence, we waited till the lifting of MCC on May 18 and later brought cookers to be distributed on Sunday,” said a local leader of the party.

The leaders, who were rejoicing after their MLA HD Kumaraswamy was invited by the governor to form government on Saturday, announced free cable network to all houses in the village for two months. “We had pledged that we would get Kumaraswamy elected at any cost, with a huge margin and make him the chief minister this time. Accordingly, we did it and we kept our promise by distributing cookers to the entire village after the elections were over”, a villager said pleading anonymity.

Another villager said that every party lures voters through gifts and money. Supporters of all three major party leaders -- H D Kumaraswamy of JD(S), CP Yogeeshwar of BJP and H M Revanna of Congress -- allegedly distributed `500 for each voter. Sensing trouble from anti-incumbency on the date of polling, the supporters of Yogeshwar (the then sitting MLA) allegedly started distributing `200 extra to each voter. Then, the JD(S) leaders swung into action and allegedly promised to give free cookers to all families and distributed coupons but they could not give it out in time because of MCC. They did so on Sunday, said the villager.

HDK’s victory margin

In the constituency, Kumaraswamy had won by 21,530 votes, with a total of 87,995 votes against 66,465 votes won by Yogeeshwar and 30,208 votes by HM Revanna. According to 2011 census, Kudlur has 900 houses with 3,500 population. It is a Gram Panchayat.