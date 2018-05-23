Home States Karnataka

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray invited for HDK's swearing-in, politely declines

A JD(S)-Congress coalition government headed by Kumaraswamy will be sworn-in later today at a ceremony to be attended by a galaxy of opposition leaders and chief ministers.

Published: 23rd May 2018 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2018 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Uddhav Thackeray (File photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was invited for the swearing-in ceremony of H D Kumaraswamy as Karnataka chief minister, but "politely declined" as he was busy with campaigning for the upcoming Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll in the state, a senior party leader said today.

Former prime minister and JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda called Thackeray yesterday and extended an invite for his son's oath-taking ceremony, Sena MP Sanjay Raut told PTI.

"However, Uddhavji politely declined and extended his best wishes to the new government," he said.

"Uddhavji told him he was very busy with the Palghar bypoll and hence, would not be able to attend the ceremony. These elections are very important for us," Raut added.

The by-election to the Palghar Lok Sabha seat is scheduled to be held on May 28.

A JD(S)-Congress coalition government headed by Kumaraswamy will be sworn-in later today at a ceremony to be attended by a galaxy of opposition leaders and chief ministers, a development that could could be a harbinger for a broad-based anti-BJP platform before the Lok Sabha polls next year.

The Congress has 78 lawmakers in the lower house of Karnataka against 37 of the JD(S).

The BJP has dubbed the Congress-JD(S) alliance "unholy" and claims the government will not complete its full term.

It has decided to boycott today's oath-taking ceremony and said it will observe "anti-popular mandate day" to protest the formation of the coalition government in the southern state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Protestors set ablaze a parked police vehicle. (EPS)
Thoothukudi Sterlite protest: Bus set ablaze by protesters at Bryant Nagar
A section of protesters managed to sneak into collectorate. However, police resorted to lathi charge to drive them away, said sources.  (EPS)
Police trying to disperse gathering in front of the Government Hospital at Thoothukudi
Gallery
11 people, including two women and a teenager, were killed and 20 others grievously injured after police reportedly opened fire multiple times against anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi on Tuesday, 22 May 2018, the 100th day of protests demanding the Sterlite Copper plant in the district be shut. In image: WCC road in Thoothukudi. (EPS | Karthik Alagu)
Day after police firing at Sterlite copper plant protestors, Thoothukudi streets don a deserted look
The ceremony, its guest list and how the coalition works will be a statement that the BJP can’t ignore. The invitees for H D Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony include several anti-BJP players. (Photos | PTI, EPS)
Here is the list of all political heavyweights attending HD Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony in Karnataka