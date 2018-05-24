Home States Karnataka

Astrologer bans women from climbing Brahmagiri hills, says 'ruining sanctity of place'

The ban on women climbing the Bramhagiri Hill comes in as a shock to many who strongly believe that they have equal rights as men in worshipping River Cauvery, who herself is a female.

Published: 24th May 2018 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

The pilgrim centre during ‘Tula Sankramana’ at Tala Cauvery (Express File Photo)

By Prajna G R
Express News Service

MADIKERI: The three-day octagonal questioning ritual or the ‘ashtamangala parshne’ in Talacauvery came to an end on Wednesday with astrologer Neeleshwara Padmanabha Tantri banning women from climbing the Brahmagiri Hill.

"Only men, girls below 10 years and women above 50 years are allowed to climb the Brahmagiri Hill from the start of ‘Tula Sankramana’ (October 17) to ‘Vrushabha Sankramana’ (May 15, 2019)," he stated, adding, “Women, dressed in shorts and inappropriate clothes, are ruining the sanctity of the place.”

He opined that the pilgrim centre has been turned into a tourist destination, which has weakened the spiritual vibe of the place. He feared that this will result in the disappearance of source of River Cauvery. “The tourists are visiting the pilgrim centre without any devotion to the Goddess. Women are polluting the source of the river, which has decreased the divinity of the place,” he said.

The ban on women climbing the Bramhagiri Hill comes in as a shock to many who strongly believe that they have equal rights as men in worshipping River Cauvery, who herself is a female. “Most of the tourists, majority of the men, come to the temple in an inebriated state. How is it that only women are ruining the sanctity?” questioned Prabha, a resident of Madikeri.

View from Bramhagiri Hill (Express File Photo)

The prediction from the astrologer has irked Ananya, a feminist, who voiced out saying, “This is yet another case of blaming women for something that isn’t connected to us because we are easy targets. What we wear, even to pilgrimage sites, shouldn’t be a problem since it’s a personal choice. And this should not be used as an excuse to ban us from the site. Water shortage isn’t caused because of a particular gender; may be if we utilized our resources better and were more environmentally conscious we wouldn’t be in this state, where we are reduced to having some astrologer make uneducated remarks. This is another example of how deep-rooted patriarchal notions are in our society and how little we do to try and stop them.”

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Talacauvery ashtamangala parshne Brahmagiri Hill Cauvery Tula Sankramana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
The film follows Mowgli (Rohan Chand), who is raised by a pack of wolves as he follows the rules of the jungle.
Andy Serkis and Benedict Cumberbatch talk about 'Mowgli'
Actor John Abraham (File | PTI)
Where in a film would you get a villain to be a satellite?: John Abraham
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day