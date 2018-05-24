Home States Karnataka

Corporates make a beeline to adopt monuments in Karnataka

A senior Archeological department official said that at least five corporate companies have evinced interest in monuments of Hampi and Bengaluru.

Published: 24th May 2018 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

Tipu’s Summer Palace in Bengaluru will soon be adopted by private companies

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: After the historical Red Fort in New Delhi given to a private company for maintenance under the ‘Adopt a Heritage’ scheme of Union government, the corporates are making a beeline for adopting heritage monuments in Karnataka. A senior Archeological department official confirmed to The New Indian Express that at least five corporate companies have evinced interest in monuments of Hampi and Bengaluru.

The official told TNIE that corporates, including Orange County Group, MakeMyTrip and a resort chain, are keen on adopting monuments in Hampi and Bengaluru. In the first phase, the Lotus Mahal in Hampi and Tipu’s Summer Palace in Bengaluru will be adopted, and in the next phase individual monuments in Hampi and Gol Gumbaz in Vijayapura will be maintained by private players.“The upkeep of the structures will remain with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI),” said the official, adding that private groups will maintain the monuments and their surroundings facilitating the visitors.

The Centre’s move to involve private players in the maintenance of monuments was mainly due to staff shortage, say officials concerned. But the leasing out of Red Fort had sparked opposition from different quarters.Historians in Karnataka are too not very pleased with the idea of private players maintaining the heritage buildings and monuments.

Abdul Aziz from Vijayapura said that there is no need to lease out monuments to private players when the monuments are bringing good revenues for the ASI. “Monuments like Gol Gumbaz and World Heritage Site of Hampi attract large number of tourists and revenues from tickets are more than sufficient for their upkeep. The government’s plan to lease out historical structure to private players is unacceptable.What is the guarantee that the private players will not alter the original structure ?,” he asked, adding a monument is Delhi was defaced in the name of alteration and age-old Persian tiles were removed.

Ajiz also opined that the ASI must start looking for alternatives to get more people on board to manage the monuments.“Vijayapura city has close to 100 monuments that are protected by various agencies, including the ASI. But you don’t find a guard in many monuments. The ASI can hire local daily wage workers for Rs 10-12,000 per month,” he added.

Historian from Bengaluru Arun Prasad termed the development as ridiculous. “The government itself should manage the monuments and their surroundings. There are strict laws under the ASI which prevent altering of any structures. With private players trying to make money out of their contract, the aesthetics of the structures will be compromised in all likelihood,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
heritage monuments Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day